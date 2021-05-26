Mankato man accused of sexual abuse

A Mankato man is accused of inappropriately touching a girl known to him.

Charles Edward Fanning, Jr, 45, was charged last week in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Fanning molested a first-grader on three separate occasions. The girl told investigators she had switched to an upper bunk bed so Fanning couldn’t reach her.

The victim disclosed the alleged abuse to someone when she was staying overnight at another home. Her grandmother contacted police the following day.

Fanning has been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.