Mankato man accused of sexually assaulting, threatening teen

A warrant has been issued for a Mankato man accused of sexually assaulting and threatening a teenage girl.

Nickalus Charles Eldridge, 34, was charged Monday with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a victim ages 14 to 15 and threats of violence.

A criminal complaint says Eldridge touched the girl’s genitals over her clothing and asked her if she wanted more. A report was made to police in early September by child protective services.

The girl showed detectives text messages Eldridge allegedly sent her in which he stated he’d fallen in love with the girl, who is known to him. Eldridge’s texts contained sexual descriptions of how he reacted to the teen and blamed her clothing for “teasing” him, according to the complaint.

In an expletive-filled recording the teen provided to police, Eldrige allegedly threatened to slit the girl’s throat from ear to ear and pull her tongue out of her neck if she didn’t “delete everything.”

Police say Eldrige is a threat to public safety, but more specifically the victim. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.