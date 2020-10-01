Mankato man accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable adult

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with developmental disabilities.

Dwayne Qutez Irving, 43, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony third-degree criminal sex conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was in the laundry room at the hotel where she lived when Irving approached her and offered her $5 to see her breasts. The 23-year-old woman told police Irving sucked on her nipples after paying her.

In a forensic interview, the victim said Irving then followed her to her room, where he told her to take her clothes off, and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The victim’s mother reported the incident to police after learning about it a week later.

Police say the victim’s comprehension level is that of someone about 8 to 10 years old.

Irving denied sexual contact with the victim, according to the complaint, but told police he knows the victim is “slow.”