Mankato man accused of threatening acquaintance with gun

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is accused of threatening an acquaintance with a gun.

Orlando Ramon Ricci, 46, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of second-degree assault, threats of violence, and terroristic threats.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was at a friend’s door when Ricci drove up and waved the victim over to the vehicle. The victim told police the two were verbally arguing when Ricci reached under the front passenger seat. The victim said he went back to his car, but Ricci followed him, pulling a small, black handgun from his waistband.

Ricci told the victim, “I don’t fight, I shoot,” according to the complaint, and pointed the gun at the victim, who had been reaching for his cell phone. The victim called 911, prompting Ricci to call the victim a snitch and flee the area, according to the complaint.

Police later located Ricci at his girlfriend’s home. Ricci admitted to having several confrontations with the victim since the previous summer. He admitted to having a BB gun in the car, saying he kept the muzzle of the gun in his pocket so the victim wouldn’t see the orange tip.

A search warrant turned up an Airsoft gun, but police say the gun had sat long enough to collect dust. Officers also found a live 9mm cartridge in Ricci’s bedroom, but it also had dust.

Surveillance video showed the victim having a conversation with the driver of a vehicle.