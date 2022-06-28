Mankato man arrested for alleged cocaine sales

A Mankato man is accused of selling cocaine locally.

David Lawrence Holden, 42, faces charges of 1st-degree drug sales and possession.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said in a press release that Holden has been monitored by agents since the beginning of June when they learned he was allegedly selling cocaine in and around Mankato.

The task force says Holden traveled to Chicago on June 23, but he only stayed for an hour and a half before returning to Mankato. Police say Chicago is known as a source of drugs.

Holden was stopped by law enforcement when he entered Blue Earth County at about 2 a.m. on June 24. A search of his person and vehicle yielded 4.5 ounces of cocaine, according to the press release. Police say marijuana, a loaded handgun, and evidence of drug sales were found at Holden’s apartment. Holden is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the press release.