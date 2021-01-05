Mankato man avoids injury in crash with semi in Sibley County

A Mankato man avoided injury when his vehicle crashed with a semi about nine miles south of Arlington Monday afternoon.

A release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says a semi and a Nissan Altima collided at the intersection of Co Rd 8 and Co Rd 9 at about 12:27 p.m.

The Altima driver was James Broich, 68, of Mankato. The semi driver was identified as Alan Bebo, 41, of Lester Prairie.

The release says Broich was westbound on Co Rd 9, attempting to turn north on Co Rd 9, and Bebo was southbound on Co Rd 9, attempting to turn east onto Co Rd 8 when the crash happened.

Neither driver was injured, but the Altima sustained heavy front-end damage, according to the release.