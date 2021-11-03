      Weather Alert

Mankato man charged after alleged altercation with teen

Nov 3, 2021 @ 10:32am

Daniel Williams, Blue Earth County Jail

A Mankato man is facing charges after an alleged altercation with a teenager.

Daniel Azariah Williams, 35, was charged with misdemeanor counts of malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Williams struck the teen on the head several times, leaving the boy with two swollen eyes and a scrape on his face.

Williams was upset that the teen had left the garage door open, according to court documents.  He allegedly told the teen to “act like a man” and defend himself before striking the boy.

Williams told investigators it looked like the teen was going to hit him, so he instinctively punched the boy twice.

