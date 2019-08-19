Mankato Man Charged for Alleged Concrete Clobbering

A Mankato man has been charged for an alleged assault involving a chunk of concrete.

Jonathan Len Hall, 51, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Thursday afternoon to a report of a brick assault, where they found the victim holding Hall in a chokehold.

When police separated the men, they noted a piece of concrete on the ground and saw abrasions and scratches around the victim’s eye and cheek, according to the complaint.

The two men had apparently had issues with their children playing together the previous day that required law enforcement intervention. The victim told police that he and Hall were neighbors and that Hall accused him of calling his wife racial slurs before asking him to fight each other on their property line. The victim said “like a dumbass” he agreed. Hall, the victim said, swung and hit him with the concrete in the face twice as they were walking.

The victim said he blacked out after punching Hall in the face twice. He told police he knew he needed to defend himself, but was not fearful during the altercation.

Police say the concrete appeared to come from a window well on Hall’s property.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com