Mankato man charged in connection to Atlantis Hobby break-in

A Mankato man has been charged in connection to a break-in at a downtown Mankato hobby store.

On April 18, the owner of Atlantis Hobby reported to police that his business had been burglarized and his surveillance system had stopped working. Court documents say nearly $30,000 in collectible trading cards had been stolen.

Three days later, police say a man reported he had been told by a friend that a man named Stoney Johnson had admitted to breaking into the business and had the trading cards in his possession.

Another witness told investigators that a person was “talking about some guy named ‘Stoney,’ who was saying that he had a number of trading cards” from Atlantis Hobby.

A search warrant was executed at the Mankato home of Stoney Ramell Johnson on April 25, where investigators say the stolen trading cards were found.

A criminal complaint says Johnson told police he didn’t take anything from the store, but he knew he was in trouble for having the stolen cards.

The 35-year-old Johnson was charged last week with felony receiving stolen property in Blue Earth County Court.