Mankato Man Charged In Downtown Alley Assault

A Mankato man is facing felony charges, accused of choking and punching another man in an alley behind a downtown bar.

Twenty-one-year-old Christian Maroun Sadaka is charged with felony 3rd degree assault in Blue Earth County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Sadaka and another man were kicked out of a bar in the Civic Center Plaza on August 24 after staff intervened in an altercation he was having with the alleged male victim.

The victim told police Sadaka and another man were waiting for him in the alley approximately 20 minutes later. According to court documents, Sadaka put the victim in a chokehold until he nearly passed out. The victim was then punched by a second suspect, whose name police have not released.

Police reviewed surveillance video and identified Sadaka. Footage was not available of the chokehold, but investigators observed the other suspect punch the victim. A third unidentified man appeared in surveillance to be filming the incident.

The victim suffered cuts, swelling, and bruising, according to the criminal complaint. Police said he appeared to have difficulty speaking and seemed confused when they responded.

Sadaka in also facing burglary and assault charges in another Blue Earth County case, in which police say he broken into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and punched her male companion.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

