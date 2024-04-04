Mankato man charged in kidnapping attempt

A man is accused of attempting to kidnap a worker from a Mankato store early Wednesday morning.

Dalton Robert Redning, 22, of Mankato, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of kidnapping and threats of violence.

A criminal complaint says Redning stopped at the Cub Foods West store on S. Riverfront Dr shortly after midnight and attracted the attention of a worker who believed Redning, who had been in the store about a week prior, was going to shoplift.

The complaint says Redning left Cub, only to return about 20 minutes later to ask for a plastic bag for his cell phone. He left after the victim gave him a bag.

Court documents say Redning returned to the store at 1:35 a.m. and approached the victim, who was working on paperwork, from behind. He put one hand over the victim’s mouth, and another around their abdomen, according to the complaint.

“Be quiet. Come with me or I will hurt you,” Redning allegedly told the victim, who fought back.

The complaint says Redning pulled off the victim’s sweatshirt and uniform shirt before the victim escaped his grip and pushed a shopping cart at Redning. Redning then fled the store on a bicycle.

Police responded to the store at 1:42 a.m., reviewed surveillance of the incident, and obtained a description of Redning, who was later located in the area.

Court documents say a stainless steel kitchen knife and a box cutter were found in Redning’s possession during his arrest.

Police say Redning initially refused to identify himself, but revealed his name during the ride to jail. The complaint says he told police at the jail that the incident was all on camera.