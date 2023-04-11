Mankato man charged in motorcycle pursuit

A Mankato man is accused of leading police on a high-speed motorcycle chase.

Police say 21-year-old Mason James Reed fled a traffic stop in Mankato Friday night.

A criminal complaint says the chase started on Victory Dr and went 8.5 miles at speeds exceeding 100 mph before Reed crashed the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a hospital before being booked in the Blue Earth County Jail.

Reed allegedly told police he fled because his license plate was registered to another motorcycle. He’s been charged with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle.