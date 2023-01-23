Mankato man charged in Pearl St stabbing

A Mankato man is accused of stabbing another man during an altercation last week.

Dwayne LaDale Aron, 51, was charged in Blue Earth County Court last week with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the Jan 20 incident.

A criminal complaint says police arrived at a home on the 400 block of Pearl St at 3 a.m. for a report of an assault in progress. Officers found a male victim, shirtless with blood on the front of his chest, and a bloodshot and swollen eye, according to the complaint. Police say the victim also had what appeared to be a puncture wound to his left side.

The complaint says the victim, who appeared disoriented, told police he had been sleeping when he heard arguing upstairs. Court documents say a physical altercation with Aron began when the victim went to check out what was happening.

Police say the victim seemed tired and out of breath and didn’t seem to realize he’d been stabbed, which happened during the altercation, according to the complaint. The victim also told investigators Aron had hit him with something, but he wasn’t sure what had been used.

Court documents say detectives found blood on the wall of a stairway and also on the living room floor.

The victim was escorted to a waiting ambulance for treatment, according to the complaint.

Police say Aron admitted to using the knife and confirmed the knife found by investigators was the one used in the assault.