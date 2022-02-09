Mankato man charged with 4th DWI

A Mankato man was charged Friday with his fourth DWI.

Roy Scott Schumacher, 47, faces two felony counts of driving while intoxicated, as well as a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County Court, Schumacher was pulled over by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper just before midnight on February 3 near the Veteran’s Bridge on Highway 169.

The complaint said Schumacher smelled moderately of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes. Police say a check of Schumacher’s license revealed his driving privileges were canceled. A breathalyzer put his blood-alcohol content at .13, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Schumacher has three prior DWI convictions, from 2014, 2015, and 2017.