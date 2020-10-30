Mankato man charged with 5th DWI

A Mankato man has been charged with his fifth DWI.

Asad Ahmed Farah, 35, was charged with two felony counts of driving while intoxicated in Blue Earth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Mankato police were dispatched in Sept to the scene of a hit and crash in a parking lot. The victim reported that the suspect had driven to a nearby lot and parked after hitting her vehicle. She told police the man’s vehicle was still there, but he was not around.

Police say they recognized the Nissan Maxima as Farah’s from a prior DWI arrest (possibly this one).

A short time later, Farah was seen returning to his vehicle by an officer who was posted nearby, according to the complaint. Farah allegedly got in the driver’s seat, but police immediately pulled in behind him so he couldn’t drive.

A portable breath test put Farah’s blood-alcohol level at .22, according to the complaint.

Police say Farah has been convicted of four DWI’s in the last three years, including a felony DWI in April 2020. He was convicted of two DWI’s in 2017, and another in 2018.