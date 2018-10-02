Mankato Man Charged With Assaulting Police Commander

A Mankato man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a police commander who was arresting him on warrants.

Forty-year-old Tomak Zain Zarif has been charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony 3rd degree and felony 4th degree assault.

According to court documents, Commander Daniel Schisel was attempting to arrest Zarif on warrants for domestic assault at the SuperAmerica store on North Riverfront Drive September 27. Zarif tried to push past Schisel, and a struggle ensued, knocking both men to the ground.

After Zarif was taken into custody, Schisel was examined at Mayo Clinic, where it was determined his pinky finger had been broken during the arrest, according to court documents.

Zarif is also charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and giving a peace officer a false name, a misdemeanor.

