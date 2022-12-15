Mankato man charged with felony domestic assault

Felony criminal charges have been filed against a Mankato man accused of choking a woman.

Jarell Jaray Graves, 34, is facing one count of felony domestic assault by strangulation in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Mankato police responded on Dec 9 to a domestic incident. Police say the victim had mild abrasions on her arms and back as well as swelling on her elbow.

The victim told police Graves began to push her, and shoved her over a couch before putting his hands around her throat. The complaint says the victim briefly struggled to breathe during the incident. Graves then allegedly chased the woman down the stairs and began strangling her at the foot of the staircase. The victim was able to get inside the apartment of a witness who told detectives she heard sounds of “scuffling,” according to the complaint.

Graves, who apparently walked away at that point, is also facing two misdemeanor domestic assault charges