Mankato man charged with felony stalking

Charges have been filed against a Mankato man accused of stalking a woman since April.

Esteban B J Weisenberger, 33, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony stalking.

A criminal complaint says Weisenberger frequently walks by the victim’s home, looks inside, or stands outside her home.

The complaint says Weisenberger also follows the victim while she is out walking, or appears in the alleyway and says “hi” while she is on her back deck.

Court documents say grocery store employees let the victim leave out the back door because Weisenberger follows her to the store and waits outside for her. The owner of the grocery store said he is aware of the issue and provided investigators with a description that matched the one given by the victim.

The complaint says Weisenberger was identified through a photo lineup. Police spoke with him on June 25 and told him he needed to stop, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that the harassment continued four days later, on June 29.

Weisenberger has been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.