Mankato man charged with indecent exposure

(Mankato, MN) – A man is accused of exposing his genitals at a Mankato home.

Binh Minh Do, 27, of Mankato, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with misdemeanor indecent exposure for the Sept 1 incident.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of an attempted sexual assault at a Mankato residence. Do had been at the victim’s residence, according to the complaint, and was using the bathroom.

The victim told police Do had been in the restroom for an extended period of time when he asked the victim to help him flush the toilet. Do was allegedly holding his erect penis in his hand when the victim entered the bathroom.

The victim fled the bathroom, according to the complaint, but Do allegedly followed with his erect penis still exposed, and attempted to give the victim a hug. He left the residence when the victim pushed him away.

Police say Do admitted to attempting a friendly hug, but denied having his penis exposed. Do agreed that the hug might have made the victim uncomfortable, according to the complaint.