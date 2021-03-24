Mankato man charged with murder in overdose death

A Mankato man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of a North Mankato man last fall.

Dorian Lashawn Langston, 41, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony third-degree murder.

Langston is accused of supplying the drugs that killed 32-year-old Jaeton Williams, whose cause of death was listed as “heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine toxicity,” on the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s report.

According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force responded to a possible overdose in Avalon Estates, on the 2000 block of Round Table Rd on September 24.

Langston’s girlfriend told police she had arrived at the residence to retrieve some belongings and take the dogs for a walk. When she returned, she found Williams unresponsive, says the complaint.

Williams was hospitalized and died three days later.

Inside the home, police found a spoon with brown residue that later tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, and trazodone, according to the complaint.

Langston’s whereabouts were unknown, but his girlfriend began to receive Facebook messages while drug task agents were still at the house, says the complaint. He was eventually arrested at an address on Northway Drive.

Court documents say a plastic case with methamphetamine, and a baggie of a substance that contained meth, heroin, fentanyl, and trazodone was located on Langston’s person.

Police say 18 conversations were found on Langston’s Facebook account that related to drug sales, specifically heroin.

A conversation thread between Langston and his girlfriend on the day of Williams’ death included a message that said: “What and I need that pen dude went to sleep on me,” according to the charging document. Investigators say that message was sent from Williams’ phone.

Langston’s girlfriend eventually admitted that Langston was with her when she arrived at Williams’ residence, and the two men had been sitting on the couch together when she left for the park. When she returned about 15 minutes later, Langston was gone, says the complaint.

Langston is currently in custody on a different felony matter.