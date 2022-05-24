Mankato man cleared in sexual assault case

A Mankato man accused of sexually assaulting a female friend has been acquitted by a jury.

Jimmy Hunter II was found not guilty in Blue Earth County District Court on April 29.

Hunter was charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in March 2019 after a woman reported to police she woke up to Hunter having sex with her.

Evidence was presented during a three-day jury trial, and Hunter was exonerated of the charges.

“Hunger maintains that he was invited to the house by his friend after a night out on the town, that the physical interaction between himself and his friend was entirely consensual, and that they didn’t actually have intercourse,” says a press release from Knutson + Casey, the firm that represented Hunter.

Hunter’s attorney, Pat Casey, says he has filed a petition to expunge the record of the case. That hearing is scheduled for August. Casey says he expects the expungement to be granted by the state.