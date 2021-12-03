Mankato man critically injured in crash at Highway 22 intersection.

A Mankato man was critically injured when two pickups collided at a Highway 22 intersection Thursday afternoon.

Kale Thomas Drengler, 28, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report says Drengler was eastbound in his Ford F-250 on 200th St, and a Chevy Silverado was northbound on Highway 22 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The Silverado driver was identified as Mark Lynn Hinz, 67, of Fairmont. Hinz wasn’t injured in the crash.

Drengler was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System for medical care. The state patrol says it’s not known if he was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to reports.