Mankato man dies in Wells UTV crash

A Mankato man suffered fatal injuries in a UTV crash in rural Wells Saturday afternoon.

Derek Michael Lindely, 30, died in the crash, according to a press release from Freeborn County Chief Deputy Todd Earl.

Lindely was driving the UTV that lost control as it left a yard at 29975 632 Ave, heading southbound, shortly before 4 p.m. The UTV pinned Lindely underneath when it rolled into a ditch, according to the release.

Lifesaving measures were performed on Lindely at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Lindely’s passenger, 25-year-old Megan Rachel Lindely, also of Mankato, was unharmed.