Mankato man facing drug possession charges following apartment fire

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is facing felony drug possession charges after a fire in his Second Street apartment building allegedly led to the discovery of narcotics.

Kevin Dale Smiens, age 68, was arrested after Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents searched his apartment on a warrant following the fire. The warrant was obtained after firefighters reported seeing narcotics and paraphernalia on a bedside table in Smiens apartment while battling the blaze, according to the criminal complaint

Agents say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia in Smiens’ jacket pocket while executing the warrant, according to the complaint.

Court documents say that while leaving his apartment, agents say they found a baggie containing meth outside of his apartment door in the hallway. The meth weighed .8 grams, according to the complaint.

Smiens was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with one count of felony drug possession.

LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Follow @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)