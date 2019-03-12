Mankato man facing felony drug sale charges

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man police say has a history of selling meth is facing felony drug charges.

Thirty-three-year-old James Robert Lane is charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 1st and 2nd-degree drug sales, and 3rd-degree drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint, Lane was pulled over for a routine traffic stop on March 6th just before 1 a.m. Police say he was driving on a suspended license. An officer noticed a butane torch and a roll of tinfoil on the front seat of Lane’s vehicle and a large amount of cash in his wallet, according to the complaint.

Lane asked police not to search the vehicle, saying it didn’t belong to him, according to the complaint. He emptied his pockets for police and two needles containing meth were discovered, according to the complaint.

Also found in Lane’s vehicle was a digital scale, five sandwich bags – each containing just over 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle loaded with meth, a vial containing meth, prescription medication not belonging to Lane, and $1,137 in cash, according to the complaint.

Lane has a previous conviction for 5th degree controlled substance, according to court documents.

