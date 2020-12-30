Mankato man facing felony stalking charges

Felony stalking charges have been filed against a Mankato man who has two pending domestic violence cases.

Jeremy Jo Steffl, 40, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with stalking – pattern of stalking conduct, a felony, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim received notifications that several packages had been delivered to her mailbox on Christmas Eve. She later told police that Steffl restricts her access to the mailbox and refused to let her have the packages.

In an argument later that day, Steffl told the victim if she didn’t stay with him, she would not get any of the packages she ordered, according to the complaint.

The victim told police Steffl shoved her in the face. She suffered an abrasion the bled, according to the complaint.

Steffl shared a recording of the incident with police. He denied hitting the victim.

Steffl has two pending felony domestic violence court cases involving the same alleged victim, according to investigators.