Mankato man facing new round of felony domestic abuse charges

A Mankato man who was charged with felony domestic abuse and stalking last month now faces a new round of charges.

Michael Dean Olson, 36, is accused of violating a no-contact order related to the previous case and assaulting the victim.

Court documents say Olson attacked the victim outside of her Mankato home, then dragged her indoors where he punched her in the face and choked her. The victim was transported to an emergency room for treatment.

Olson faces new charges of felony domestic assault in Blue Earth County Court.