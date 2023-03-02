Mankato man grabbed at taser, bit, hit & spit at deputies, say charges

A Mankato man is accused of assaulting multiple deputies and trying to disarm an officer after he allegedly assaulted another man at a group home.

Luke Daniel Emmers, 27, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 4th-degree assault of a peace officer and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

A criminal complaint says Blue Earth County deputies responded to the group home, where Emmer had allegedly thrown a spray can at a man, striking him in the head. The victim told deputies Emmer had also spit on him and hit him in the chest and face.

Emmer allegedly told police he was acting out because staff would no longer let him sit in the front of the car. Staff told officers that Emmer had tried to take the wheel and was becoming aggressive during car rides. His social worker also reported Emmer was becoming more aggressive and assaultive.

Deputies spoke with Emmer for 30 minutes before attempting to arrest him, but court documents say Emmer physically resisted by kicking, hitting, and spitting toward officers. The complaint says he grabbed at a taser in an attempt to disarm one deputy.

Emmer was eventually carried to the squad car, according to the complaint. As he was carried, he allegedly spit on one deputy’s face and bit another deputy, leaving a noticeable injury and two punctures in the deputy’s sleeve.

Emmer is also facing misdemeanor charges of 4th-degree assault of a peace officer, obstruction of the legal process, and 5th-degree assault.

Emmer has had seven previous assault convictions since 2015, according to the complaint.