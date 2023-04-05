Mankato man hospitalized after van, pickup collide in St. Peter

A Mankato man was hospitalized after a van and a pickup collided in St. Peter yesterday morning.

The state patrol says the van was eastbound on Grace St, and the pickup was southbound on Highway 169 when the vehicles collided.

The van driver, 71-year-old Khalif Farah Gure, was transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Adam James Kuhn, 29, of Minneapolis, wasn’t injured.