Mankato man injured in crash on Highway 22 & Bassett Dr

A Mankato man was injured in a crash yesterday morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Bassett Dr.

The state patrol says Sanfield Dittbenner, 89, was northbound on Highway 22 turning west on Bassett Dr when his vehicle and a southbound sedan collided.

Dittbenner suffered non-life threatening injuries but wasn’t transported to a hospital.

The 49-year-old Mankato woman driving the other vehicle wasn’t injured.