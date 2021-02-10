Mankato man injured when car veers into drainage ditch

A Mankato man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Steele County.

Leroy August Anderson, 83, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash on Highway 14 between Waseca and Owatonna. He was transported to the Owatonna Hospital for treatment.

Anderson was westbound when his Ford Escape left the roadway and came to rest in a drainage ditch, according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report put the crash time at 2:45 p.m., and indicates that road conditions were dry.