Mankato Man Killed In Crash Between Eagle Lake And Mankato

Blue Earth County officials say icy roads were likely a factor in a crash that killed a Mankato man Monday afternoon between Eagle Lake and Mankato.

Matthew Steven Ulmen, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 2:16 p.m on County Road 17 just east of County Road 12

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office says Ulmen was driving a 2004 Mercury Marquis east on County Road 17 when the Mercury crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a westbound 2018 Ford F-150. The Ford was driven by Neil Kermit Grunzke, 62, of Wells, who was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Blue Earth County Sheriff.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

