Mankato man killed in Highway 60 crash

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 60 in Le Sueur County early Sunday morning.

The victim’s name has not been released, but a crash report says a 54-year-old Mankato man was killed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim’s Chevy Impala was westbound on Highway 60, and a Ford Taurus driven by Jacob Edward Smith, 21, of Lakeville, was eastbound when the vehicles collided.

Smith was transported to St. Mary’s in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. The crash report says Smith was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol was not detected in his system, according to the patrol.

The crash time is listed as 12:28 a.m.