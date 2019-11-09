Mankato man sentenced to 11 years prison in fentanyl overdose death

(Mankato, MN) – The man who supplied a deadly dose of fentanyl-laced pills to a mother found dead at her parent’s home in March was sentenced to prison.

Justin Michael Lang, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder in Blue Earth County Court. Lang signed a petition to enter a guilty plea in September which dismissed three additional charges of felony drug sales. As part of the plea, the state agreed not to pursue aggravated sentencing.

In September, District Court Judge Mark Edward Betters sentenced Lang to 11 years in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility with credit for 170 days already served.

Lang admitted to investigators that he’d sold ten blue pills to Beth Ann Roulet just days before her overdose death in March. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later confirmed the pills contained fentanyl, a powerful, but often deadly synthetic.

