Mankato man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting teen

A man who sexually assaulted a teen girl has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Grant Moody, 39, of Mankato, was convicted in Waseca County Court on 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony.

Moody will receive credit for 70 days already served in jail and could be released after serving two-thirds of his sentence, about eight years.

Moody’s victim, who was 14 years old at the time, was reported missing last summer and later that same day turned up at a Waseca emergency room with Moody. He told investigators the girl had come to him for help because she was being sexually trafficked by her parents.

The girl later told investigators that Moody had been sexually assaulting her for the last 18 months.

Moody was also ordered to complete a sex offender program and is not allowed to have contact with females under the age of 18. He’ll serve his time at the state correctional facility in St. Cloud.