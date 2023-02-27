Mankato man sentenced to prison on drug charges

A Mankato man will spend about a year in prison after he was sentenced last week on drug charges.

Walter DeAngelo Green, 23, was convicted on 3rd-degree drug possession charges in Blue Earth County Court. Charges of aggravated 1st and 2nd-degree drug sales were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

District Court Judge Mark Betters sentenced Green to three years at the Minnesota State Correctional facility in St. Cloud. Green received credit for 276 days already served in jail.

Minnesota inmates typically served two-thirds of their sentence behind bars, with the remaining third spent on supervised probation, leaving Green just over a year to serve in prison.

In December 2020, Green fled Mankato police as they tried to pull him over on a traffic violation. Marijuana, cocaine, and a handgun were found in Green’s car and apartment when police executed a search warrant.