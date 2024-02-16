Mankato man sentenced to probation for stabbing

A man has been sentenced to probation for a stabbing in Mankato last winter.

Dwayne Ladale Aron, 52, was convicted of 3rd-degree assault in Blue Earth County Court Monday.

District Court Judge Gregory J. Anderson sentenced Aron to three years of supervised county probation. The judge stayed a one-and-a-half year prison sentence for three years and sentenced Aron to 159 days already served in the Blue Earth County Jail.

Aron was initially charged with 2nd-degree assault, but the charge was amended to 3rd-degree assault as part of a plea deal.

In January 2023, Aron stabbed another man in the side during an altercation at a home on Pearl St. The victim was transported by ambulance for treatment and hospitalized.