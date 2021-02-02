Mankato man, teen injured in Redwood County rollover

A Mankato man and his teenage passenger were injured in a crash Sunday in Redwood County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash, which happened shortly before 7 p.m.

The crash report says Tyson Raymond Hennis, 34, of Mankato, was on Highway traveling westbound when his GMC New Sierra left the roadway and rolled.

A 13-year-old boy from Tracy was a passenger in the vehicle.

Both occupants were transported to Carris Health in Redwood Falls for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.