Mankato man wanted for ‘serious assault’ of woman

Police are searching for a Mankato man who is suspected of the serious assault of a woman early Thursday morning.

John Robert Olson, 39, of Mankato, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a shaved head, some facial hair, and a small tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Mankato Public Safety responded at about 6 a.m. to a report of an injured female at a home on Elm St.

Commander Chris Baukol says officers found a woman who was unresponsive with obvious injuries from an assault. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators identified Olson as the suspect in the assault. Baukol says police are requesting charges of 3rd-degree assault, 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony violation of a no-contact order, kidnapping, felony domestic assault, stalking, and tampering with a witness.

Baukol couldn’t give an exact update on the victim’s condition but said she is communicative.

Olson has a violent criminal history, which includes convictions for drugs, stalking, domestic abuse, burglary, theft, and DWI.

Olson is considered violent and should not be approached. Anyone who has information about Olson’s whereabouts should contact 911 or call (507) 387-8725.