      Weather Alert

Mankato man who rammed squad, injured officer sentenced

Feb 21, 2020 @ 10:20am

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man who intentionally rammed a squad car and injured an officer while fleeing police has been sentenced.

In a plea deal signed in January, Chop Nguot Tang, 32, agreed to plead guilty to felony counts of fleeing a police officer, and damage to a public safety motor vehicle, as well as gross misdemeanor DWI.  Two counts of assault were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Judge Krista J. Jass stayed an 18-month prison sentence for five years.  Tang will serve five years of probation and pay $9,265.34 in restitution.  He must also attend a MADD impact panel and submit random drug testing.

In October 2019, Tang was charged after he led police on a pursuit to a dead-end, then intentionally rammed into a squad car head-on.  The officer driving the squad car was treated for injuries at Mayo Clinic.  The squad car had to be towed from the scene.

Hooray!