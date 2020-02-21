Mankato Man Who Rammed Squad, Injured Officer Sentenced

A Mankato man who intentionally rammed a squad car and injured an officer while fleeing police has been sentenced.

In a plea deal signed in January, Chop Nguot Tang, 32, agreed to plead guilty to felony counts of fleeing a police officer, and damage to a public safety motor vehicle, as well as gross misdemeanor DWI. Two counts of assault were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Judge Krista J. Jass stayed an 18-month prison sentence for five years. Tang will serve five years of probation and pay $9,265.34 in restitution. He must also attend a MADD impact panel and submit to random drug testing.

In October 2019, Tang was charged after he led police on a pursuit to a dead-end, then intentionally rammed into a squad car head-on. The officer driving the squad car was treated for injuries at Mayo Clinic. The squad car had to be towed from the scene.