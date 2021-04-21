Mankato man will face murder charges in overdose death

A Mankato man has been arrested in connection with an overdose death in February.

Max Leo Miller, 21, will face third-degree murder charges in the death of 21-year-old Travis Gustavson.

Police responded to an address on Hilton Dr on February 24 after a family member found Gustavson unresponsive.

Officers were unable to revive Gustavson and immediately suspected a drug overdose. The Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force was requested to help with the investigation.

MVDTF agents located several messages and photographs exchanged between Miller and Gustavson that related to drug sales, says a news release from MVDTF Commander Jeff Wersal.

A baggie found in Gustavson’s home later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined that Gustavson died of mixed drug toxicity, including fentanyl and morphine.

Miller is currently booked in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.