Mankato Marathon closures & delays

The Mankato Marathon officially kicks off Friday. Organizers say traffic disruptions are expected to be minimal, but some Mankato streets will be closed and traffic redirected.

Here is the complete list of expected closures and delays from Visit Mankato:

Friday, October 20

Road Closures

2pm to midnight Poplar St. (from A street to Sibley Parkway) will be closed from 2 pm Friday, October 14 to Saturday, October 15

5-7pm Sibley Parkway (Rogers to Mound -thru the park)



Expected traffic delays

5-7pm Sibley Parkway (Rogers St to Mound Avenue, through the park)



Saturday, October 21

Road Closures

Midnight to 10am Poplar St. (from A street to Sibley Parkway) will be closed from 2 pm Friday, October 14 to Saturday, October 15

3am -4pm Front Street (Marshall to Cherry)

7am -2pm Stoltzman Road (West Pleasant Street to Van Brunt Street) Blue Earth Street/West Pleasant Street. (Winona Street to Stoltzman Road)

7am-9am Park Lane (Woodland Avenue to Sibley Street) Woodland Avenue (Fifth Street to Sibley Street) Sibley Parkway (Rogers Street to Mound Avenue, through the park)

8:30am-10:40am Stoltzman Road (Hwy 90 to 200 th Street)



Expected Traffic Delays