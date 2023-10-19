Mankato Marathon closures & delays
October 19, 2023 12:27PM CDT
The Mankato Marathon officially kicks off Friday. Organizers say traffic disruptions are expected to be minimal, but some Mankato streets will be closed and traffic redirected.
Here is the complete list of expected closures and delays from Visit Mankato:
Friday, October 20
Road Closures
- 2pm to midnight
- Poplar St. (from A street to Sibley Parkway) will be closed from 2 pm Friday, October 14 to Saturday, October 15
- 5-7pm
- Sibley Parkway (Rogers to Mound -thru the park)
Expected traffic delays
- 5-7pm
- Sibley Parkway (Rogers St to Mound Avenue, through the park)
Saturday, October 21
Road Closures
- Midnight to 10am
- Poplar St. (from A street to Sibley Parkway) will be closed from 2 pm Friday, October 14 to Saturday, October 15
- 3am -4pm
- Front Street (Marshall to Cherry)
- 7am -2pm
- Stoltzman Road (West Pleasant Street to Van Brunt Street)
- Blue Earth Street/West Pleasant Street. (Winona Street to Stoltzman Road)
- 7am-9am
- Park Lane (Woodland Avenue to Sibley Street)
- Woodland Avenue (Fifth Street to Sibley Street)
- Sibley Parkway (Rogers Street to Mound Avenue, through the park)
- 8:30am-10:40am
- Stoltzman Road (Hwy 90 to 200th Street)
Expected Traffic Delays
- 7:30am -9:30am
- Riverfront Drive at Sibley Street and Carney Avenue
- Poplar Street and Sibley Parkway
- 7:30am-10am
- Carney Avenue at 8th Street
- 7:45am-930am
- Baker Avenue and Oak Knoll Boulevard
- 7:45am-9:30am
- Ridgewood Avenue and Baker Avenue
- Ridgewood Avenue and Sunset Boulevard
- 8:45am-12:30
- Highway 90 and Indian Lake Road
- Indian Lake Road and Highway 66 (at trail crossing)
- Stoltzman Road (from Highway 90 to West Pleasant at trail crossings)