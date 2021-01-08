Mankato Marathon registration opens Monday

Mankato Marathon is planning for an in-person event in 2021, and registration will begin next week.

The race is scheduled for Oct 15 & 16 in Mankato. A virtual option will also be available.

A reduced number of spaces will be open based on current Minnesota guidelines. Runners would receive a 40% discount towards future races if Mankato Marathon would need to change the in-person event to virtual.

Registration with early bird pricing will be open beginning Monday, Jan 11.