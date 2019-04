Lower pricing on registration for the Mankato Marathon it in its final stretch this week.

Runners or participants of the 5k, 10k, half or full marathon, or the relay races can sign up now through April 30th at a reduced rate.

Prices will increase on May 1st and again at the end of summer.

Registration can be done on the Mankato Marathon website.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook