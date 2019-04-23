Mankato Marathon registration prices increase next week

(Mankato, MN) – Lower pricing on registration for the Mankato Marathon it in its final stretch this week.

Runners or participants of the 5k, 10k, half or full marathon, or the relay races can sign up now through April 30th at a reduced rate.

Prices will increase on May 1st and again at the end of summer.

Registration can be done on the Mankato Marathon website.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)