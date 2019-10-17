Mankato Marathon still looking for volunteers

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Marathon is still looking for volunteers for the weekend event.

Organizers say they could use about 80 additional volunteers as the race gets closer. The Marathon has a new urban course that will go through several neighborhoods, which requires more course marshalls than in previous years.

To learn about what volunteering opportunities are available, or to sign up, click here.

