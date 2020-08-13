Mankato Marathon to go 100% virtual

(Mankato, MN) – In what organizers call a difficult decision, the Mankato Marathon will go 100 percent virtual in 2020.

“The decision came after a tremendous amount of due diligence as the event organizers tried to see if ay sort of in-person races could still occur this year,” said a press release from Visit Mankato.

In the end, the board came to the conclusion that in-person races wouldn’t be feasible amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

“Not having the ability to bring the Mankato Marathon running community together for the 11th year is sincerely heartbreaking,” said Anna Thill, President of Visit Mankato. “With that said, even more heartbreaking is the idea that our event could jeopardize even one life or potentially be the cause of spread in our beloved community, and therefore cause the shutdown of our businesses and the ability for our children to go to classes in their schools.”

The 2020 Mankato Marathon had been projected to attract 4,200 runners.