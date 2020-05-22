Mankato Menard’s employee assaulted over face mask policy, police say

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato retail employee was assaulted over the store’s face mask policy, according to Mankato police.

Associate Director Dan Schisel said the incident happened on May 17, but was reported about three days later.

Schisel said police reports indicate that a female customer refused to follow the store’s policy requiring face masks inside the Premier Dr store. When the woman was asked to leave, she apparently slapped the employee across the face, according to police. The incident happened at the store’s entryway.

Surveillance has been reviewed and turned over to police, and the woman was identified. Schisel said officers are trying to make contact with the suspect.

A Menard’s manager confirmed with SMN that all employees and patrons are required to wear face masks at the Mankato store.