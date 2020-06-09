Mankato motorcyclist in serious condition after crash with pickup

(Rochester, MN) – A Mankato motorcyclist injured in a crash with a pickup last week remains hospitalized in Rochester.

John Roby, 65, is in serious condition at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Roby was riding his Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 169 near Seven Mile Park on June 4 when a pickup turned left in from of him from the northbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Howard Vogel, 71, of St. Peter.